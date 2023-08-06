Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 5,805 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $177,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,768,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $345,959.25.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.41. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $32,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

