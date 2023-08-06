Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

