Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NEX stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
