Insider Selling: Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Beale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.37 ($6.96), for a total transaction of A$155,595.00 ($104,426.17).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Get Pinnacle Investment Management Group alerts:

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.18%.

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.