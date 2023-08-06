Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $146,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PubMatic by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.