Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Sells 6,137 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RPM International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $107.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

