Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 283.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

