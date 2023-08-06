Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $154.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.92. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $156.27.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.