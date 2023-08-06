Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 181 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

