Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 3,207 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $90,339,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $59,208,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Trading Down 0.5 %

Okta stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

