Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 4,603 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,161,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.