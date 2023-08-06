Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 7,638 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 70,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,169,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,751,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

