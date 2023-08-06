Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

