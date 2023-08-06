Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.8 %

PGR opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

