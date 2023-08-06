Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 320 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

