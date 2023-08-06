Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 708 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after buying an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 52.58% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.