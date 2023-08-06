Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,527 shares of company stock worth $43,961,910. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.52.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 92.78% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

