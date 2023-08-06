Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38,941.85% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

