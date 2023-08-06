Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $925.93 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $933.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total value of $96,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $745,107.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total value of $96,019.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,107.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $11,022,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.