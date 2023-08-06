Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $258,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

