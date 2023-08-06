Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $273,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

