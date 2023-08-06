Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $281,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $230,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

