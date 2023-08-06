Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

