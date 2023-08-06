Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

