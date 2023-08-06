Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of ONTO opened at $118.42 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $126.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

