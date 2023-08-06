Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $83,445,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after buying an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

