Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 5,237 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

