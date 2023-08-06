Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 92.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

IVT opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.23, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.57%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

