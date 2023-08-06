Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $268,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 869.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,773,000 after buying an additional 273,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $229.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

