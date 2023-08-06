Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 479,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 168,301 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,336,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NULV opened at $35.32 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.