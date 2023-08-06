Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

