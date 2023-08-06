Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,918,000 after buying an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,199,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $58.24 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

