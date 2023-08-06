Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,760,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $179.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

