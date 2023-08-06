Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

