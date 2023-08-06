Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.88.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

