Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.64. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

