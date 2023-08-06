Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

