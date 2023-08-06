InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $98.69.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 33.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

