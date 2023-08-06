Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 4,505 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

