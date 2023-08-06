iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $39.05 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.40). iRobot had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

