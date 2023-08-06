Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $1.02 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
