Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $38.86 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

