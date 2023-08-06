Jonathan Sheena Sells 5,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,746 shares in the company, valued at $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 233 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $11,081.48.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00.

Natera Trading Up 17.6 %

NTRA opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Natera by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

