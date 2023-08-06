Jump Financial LLC Acquires 23,689 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 209.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,247,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Vital Farms Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of VITL opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $506.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

