Jump Financial LLC Acquires 3,871 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

