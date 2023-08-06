Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,721,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

