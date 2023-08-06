Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,111,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 92,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -731.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,120,385.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,919,698.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,120,385.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares in the company, valued at $39,919,698.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,926. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

