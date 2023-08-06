Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,444,000 after purchasing an additional 171,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

