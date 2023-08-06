Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,276,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 39.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 308,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $457,248. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

