Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,200 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 731,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.06 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.54 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,889 shares of company stock worth $5,712,872 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.