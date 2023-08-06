Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1,588.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 181.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 233.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.16. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

